LOVE...it’s who God is and it’s what He does! Let’s be like Him! “Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another” (John 13:34). February is celebrated as American Heart Month, African-American History Month, and International Friendship Month, and it’s all about expressing sincere love for one another that comes straight from the heart! Nevertheless, I have a few questions for myself and for you: How often, from deep within our hearts, do we really reflect on the true meaning of love? Who is love? And who truly loves us? There’s no doubt that we love and appreciate our families and friends. However, as Christians, how often do we reminisce on God’s love for us (John 3:16) and say: “I love You Lord? I thank You Lord?” Is it daily? Weekly? Monthly? As I write this article, I am reminded of the saying: “Love makes the world go round.” Guess what? Everyday God’s unconditional love really does make its way all around the world “like a merry-go-round” in the hearts of His creation. Therefore, let’s continue to embrace and share God’s love by communicating through different aspects of our lives and stewardship principles presented for Christian ministry, missions, and community outreach. When we use our “Four T’s” (Time, Talents, Testimonies, and Treasures) for God’s glory, we are saying “I love you, Lord! I thank you Lord!” and we’re putting God’s indispensable heartfelt love into action (1 Corinthians 16:14).
Many people will acknowledge their love for one another on Valentine’s Day (14th). Additional celebrations for this month are: National Random Acts of Kindness Day (17th), Presidents’ Day (20th), and Ash Wednesday (22nd), which begins our 2023 Lenten Journey and provides us the opportunity to return to the essentials of what it means to be a disciple of Christ (1 Peter 1:23). After accepting Christ’s gift of salvation, our purpose here on earth is to serve as witnesses and examples for Him in a hostile world (1 Peter 2:21). National “Set a Good Example” Day (26th) encourages individuals of any age and from any background to share lovingkindness and contribute to the spiritual and physical well-being of others by demonstrating thoughtfulness, compassion, graciousness, and godly values on a daily basis. A simple act of sincere love shown through kindness, consideration, or good conduct offers hope to our families, our church congregations, and our entire community. Not only do we prosper from God’s blessings when we serve as His ambassadors and display steadfast love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23), but so do our future generations. We can display the love described in 1 Corinthians chapter 13 because we’re anchored in the One who is love (1 John 4:7-8). Jesus, the Savior of our World, truly loves us and is the best example of character of all! Throughout His earthly ministry, Jesus showed His love for others by blessing the poor, the sick, and the distraught. He came to serve others, and His death on the cross was the epitome of that purpose and mission (Mark 10:45).
