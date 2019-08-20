The Executive Board of the Silver-Haired Legislature held its annual mid-summer issues meeting on Wednesday, July 31, in Salina, Kansas. The Board is composed of the SHL Chairpersons of the 11 PSA (Public Service Areas) districts across the state, plus officers of the overall SHL membership. Gil Bunning, of Horton, is the PSA 9 Chair which covers the counties of Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha and Washington.
The bi-annual election of officers was held. Bill Otto of Leroy, in Coffey County is the new president and Ross Boelling of rural Junction City in Dickinson County is the new vice-president.
The purpose of the meeting is to decide what issues are important to senior citizens in Kansas. Issues are brought from all of the PSA Chairs and after discussion they are narrowed to a select few which are then taken to the State SHL Legislative Session in October at the State Capital. The issues which pass in the October session will be submitted to the Governor and the State Legislature in January for consideration at the 2020 Legislative Session.
The following seven issues are supported by the Kansas SHL:
1. Medicaid Expansion
2. K-DOT Rural Transportation Program
3. State of Kansas - fully fund KPERS and provide a COLA (Cost of Living Allowance) for KPERS Beneficiaries
4. Grandparents' Rights - in child custody and visitation cases and financial assistance in guardianship matters
5. Removal of Sales Tax on food
6. Legalization of Medicinal Cannabis
7. Senior Care Act Expansion
The Silver-Haired Legislators represent the over 600,000 Kansas Seniors over the age of 60. SHL is just one of the ways their collective voice can be heard.
For further information about SHL, contact Gil Bunning at 785-486-3304 or view the website at Kansas-shl.org
