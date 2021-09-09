“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb 14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made . . . 16 Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. (Psalm 138: 13,14a, 16)
This past January marked the 48th anniversary of the landmark Roe versus Wade Supreme Court decision which opened the door for abortion on demand against God’s precious creation. Abortion rights advocates celebrate and pro-life advocates lament the decision—each side with the kind of emotions you’d expect from Super Bowl fans. Do I have an opinion? Does a fish like water? Read on . . .
There are some striking similarities between the foundational thought which legitimized slavery in the Dred Scott decision of 1857 and the thought which legitimized abortion 116 years later in the 1973 Roe versus Wade Supreme Court decision. In both cases, an extremely small group of unelected judges decided that real, human persons are actually not real human “persons” and that one favored group of people should have a “constitutional right of choice” whether these “nonpersons” should be allowed to live or die.
Now, everybody knows that black people really are human persons, but in 1857, seven Supreme Court justices said, “No, they’re not!; they’re property!” And it’s obvious to rational minds that a human baby developing a heart, brain, limbs, etc in the womb is a real person, but a simple majority of Roe v. Wade justices in 1973 reasoned that the baby in the womb is certainly NOT a person. (As the psalmist said, God’s eyes even saw the unformed body in the womb!)
This thought—that the unborn child was not a person—allowed them to ignore the baby’s constitutional right to life, in the same way that Dred Scott’s justices ignored his right to life and freedom.
In the 1850’s and ‘60’s people of conscience wouldn’t be quiet until slavery was abolished. They were right for doing so. Had they and others who followed not taken such a courageous stand, my grandparents, my parents, my children and grandchildren, my wife and I would all still be “property” by law.
Today, people of conscience also need to take a firm, vocal and voting stand for the rights of the unborn. First, we must recognize that preborn babies really are people whom God knows—people who have a God-given right to be born—alive! Then we must work in organized groups to end the slaughter of 3200 babies a day—that over one million killings a year, just in the United States alone!
If you hear my heart in this editorial, and you’re moved to take a stand for the rights of the unborn, connect with the Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League which meets monthly in churches in Hiawatha and Horton. Call us at 785-486-2785 or find us on Facebook at Northeast Kansas Pro-Life Action League. You may also go to the Kansans for Life website at kfl.org. We who advocate for the right of every child to be born alive will win this battle but a lot sooner if you’ll get involved.
Statistics tell us that young women who are still in their child-bearing years are increasingly coming to understand that babies in the womb are more than a “blob of tissue”, thanks to ultrasound programs that allow them to hear the baby’s beating heart and actually see the baby in the womb. They come away supporting the rights of pre-born boys and girls to be born alive. Abortion clinics are now closing faster than new ones are opening.
Young women, we are winning the war, but we will win a lot sooner when you take the lead away from old men like me.
