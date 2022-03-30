Lent is a 40-day period from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday. It is a time of preparation, just as Jesus prepared himself for his ministry by fasting for 40 days. I’m not as good as Jesus so I don’t attempt to fast 40 days, but I do observe several 24 hour fasts during Lent. Even though I love to eat, I find that it is cleansing and brings me closer to God. For my article, I want to share some thoughts that I had during one such fast.
A colleague in ministry whom I greatly respect has a ministry to people who battle alcohol or drug addictions. He invited me to attend an AA/NA (Alcoholics Anonymous / Narcotics Anonymous) meeting to be supportive of that community, and I took him up on that offer. I have been attending for several months. I don’t make it to all the meetings, but I try to be there at least once per month. The people in those meetings are an inspiration to me. To see them struggle against the things their bodies crave makes it easier for me to deny my body the food it craves when I fast. If they can do it, so can I.
I have made a connection with several members of the AA/NA community. One of the members approached me at the Melodrama and said we missed you at the last meeting. Wow! I didn’t realize I was noticed so much as to be missed when I wasn’t there. Last night after the NA meeting, a member came up to me and shared what was going on in his life. What a sacred moment that was. Any time a person opens themselves up to another person and exposes their inward life is a sacred moment. By their actions, they are saying “I trust you to look out after my interests as well as your own.”
I can’t help reflecting on how that relates to churches and church life. We enjoy a fellowship with each other through the church, but do we really open up and say I trust you with my secrets. Are our fellow Christians worthy of such trust? I hope and pray it is so, but I have seen times in churches where agendas have become more important than people and you weren’t sure who you could trust. There wasn’t that acceptance of each other as children of God created in God’s image. And there wasn’t a deep love for each other that is so necessary to live in community.
Then I thought about how the churches are declining in membership and questioned whether that is related to this trust issue. An old saying came to my mind, “People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” Yes, we church people care enough to volunteer at the food pantry, and we donate to causes that help people because we care, but until we get personally involved with those outside the church, they won’t know how much we care. It is the personal interaction, the face time, that builds a trust relationship. That’s how the church will grow and that is how we Christians can be the leaven in society helping everyone to realize their full potential in Christ.
God Bless
