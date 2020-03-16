On March 10, the Sorosis meeting was held at the home of Glenda Foley. Roll Call reflected 15 members present and the minutes were read and approved. The Program Chairman announced the next meeting will be at March 24th. The hostess served “Mile High Pie” for dessert.
Nancy Chapman presented her program about Herbert Hoover.
Herbert Hoover was a self-made man. He embodied the ideal of individualism. His expertise as a mining engineer made him a millionaire by age 40. Born of Quaker parents and orphaned by age 10 he and his siblings were sent to various relatives. He was sent to Newberg, Oregon and helped out in his Uncle’s business, later going to Stanford University and graduating in 1895 with the first class. He met his wife Lou Henry while at Stanford and married in 1899 after which they began their world travels. Having been raised in the Quaker tradition of kindness and generosity towards others Hoover embarked on a course of public service for the rest of his life. He was elected President of the United States in 1929 and unfortunately the Great Depression colored many of his accomplishments. He died at the age of 90 in Iowa and is buried on the grounds of the West Branch Presidential Library and Museum. One of his quotes, “The impersonal hand of government can never replace the helping hand of a neighbor”. His continued help with world relief efforts after both World Wars and founding of children’s welfare organizations such as CARE and UNICEF are just a part of his work and legacy.
