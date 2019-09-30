Sorosis met for their first meeting of the 2019-2020 year at the home of Marilyn Sommers in Hiawatha on Sept. 21. Following the reading of Sorosis Bylaws and the Constitution the minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. There were 15 members present. Following the business meeting Peggy Hillyer presented her paper entitled “ The House on the Rock,” which is a visitor attraction built by Alex Jordon. She offered multiply photos of the house and area surrounding the house.
Delicious cakes were provided by the hostesses. The next meeting will be held on October 8th at the Morrill Library with Shauna Nye presenting her paper with Nancy Chapman serving as hostess.
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.