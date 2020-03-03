The Sorosis Club met on Feb. 18 at the Frontier Farm Credit Building. The business meeting was conducted by President, Sharon Mayhew. There were 15 members present.
Following the adjournment of the meeting, Janis Henry presented her paper on Birth Order. A person’s birth order has a powerful influence on the kind of person you will be, the kind of person you will marry, the type of occupation you choose, even the kind of parent you will be. A particular birth order means you have a certain environment in which to develop. As an adult however, anyone is allowed to emphasize their strong points and strength their weaknesses.
Marilyn Van Swol presented her paper on Sesame Street. The past 50 years, “Sesame Street” has been entertaining and teaching preschoolers with a vast array of Muppets and multiracial cast. The creators of Sesame Street made sure the writers worked closely with educators to create a curriculum to teach letters & numbers to preschoolers. They used pretesting to make sure the material captured children's attention and post-testing to verify retention. Over the years they added ways to help children deal with the stresses in their lives.
The next meeting will be held on March 10 at Glenda Foley home with Nancy Chapman presenting her paper and Glenda Foley serving as hostess.
Reporter, Connie Bent
