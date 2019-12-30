Dec. 10 meeting of Sorosis met at the home of Marilyn Sommers with Connie Bent and members of the Social Committee assisting as hostesses. Following opening comments by President Sharon Mayhew, the minutes were read, attendance was taken with 16 members present, the treasurer’s report, and Committee reports were given. The Gift Committee suggested the Library be the recipient of the Sorosis Club’s donation to honor Emma Kale and Eddie Shear who were former members that have passed away. Book suggestions were made by Sorosis members.
Following the adjournment of the meeting, Connie Bent presented her paper about the book, “Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn WWII.” The book focuses on Audrey’s early years shortly before and during WWII, while growing up in the Netherland’s. Audrey kept a secret throughout her life that her mother was a Nazi Sympathizer and her father was a Nazi Agent during the war. She described the bombings in Anaheim where she lived, as well as how the Dutch people were starving and freezing during what is known as the Winter Hunger. Audrey said that dancing ballet daily during the war kept her sane. She became a well-established ballerina and movie star when she grew up. Robert Madsen is the author.
Janis Henry, Reporter
