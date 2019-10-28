Sorosis met at the home of Marilyn Sommers in Hiawatha on Oct. 22. The meeting was called to order by Pres. Sharon Mayhew.
Following the reading of the Bylaws and the Constitutions the minutes were read and approved. Fifteen members were present at today’s meeting. After the business meeting Joyce Hjetland presented her paper of ‘Purses’. Some of the ladies purses were weighed to see which purse was the heaviest and lightest.
Delicious refreshments were served by the hostess, Sharon Mayhew. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 5 at the Morrill Library with Eileen Covert presenting her paper and Joyce Hjetland serving as hostess.
Reporter Connie Bent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.