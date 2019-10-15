Sorosis Study Club met at the Morrill Library for their second meeting of the year. The meeting was called to order by Vice President, Sue Jamvold. The club collect was recited, roll call taken with 18 members present and the minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. The Treasurers report was given. A discussion took place concerning the Library being closed for renovation.
Shauna Nye presented her paper on Don Stivers, an artist who specialized in painting military scenes. He said of his work, “I consider myself an illustrator who creates realistic historic scenes that not only convey the mood of the moment but which make the viewer feel it is happening right before him. I work at painting seven days week and would be bored doing anything else”.
Refreshments were served by the hostess, Nancy Chapman. The next meeting will be Oct. 22 at the home of Marilyn Sommers with hostess Sharon Mayhew.
Reporter Janis Henry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.