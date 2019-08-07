Ever wondered about the connection between the mind, body, and spirit? Dr. Jessica Stone will be the guest speaker, addressing the “Mind, Body & Spirit Connection” for the first “Women in the Word” Afternoon Out at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Horton.
Dr. Stone is a board-certified physician who specializes in internal medicine. She is transitioning her practice from the Atchison Hospital to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. She and her family had been active at the Horton church for the past 10 years.
Other features on the program will be musical selections by Cinnamon Smith of Horton and by Pastor Tom and Viki Stone. The Afternoon Out is being organized by the church’s new women’s ministry, Healing Women’s Souls, under the direction of Margaret Smith and Ginger Smith.
Refreshments will be served afterward. Childcare will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.