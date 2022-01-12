We have all heard the expression of being “Woke”. The concept behind the expression is being awaken to various ideas that you may or may not agree with. If you do not agree with the ideas these “woke” individuals are presenting, then you are by their definition asleep both intellectually and socially.
While being woke intellectually and socially has a certain appeal, it is far more important to be woke spiritually before God. In fact, the apostle Paul speaks of being spiritually woke in his letter to the Romans. He writes the following.
And do this, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep; for now our salvation is nearer than when we first believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand. Therefore, let us cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light. Let us walk properly, as in the day, not in revelry and drunkenness, not in lewdness and lust, not in strife and envy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provision for the flesh, to fulfill its lusts. (Romans 13:11-14)
If we are not “woke” according to the social rule, the consequences are minimal. However, if we are not “woke” spiritually before God, the consequences are eternal. Therefore, let us consider what it means to be “woke” spiritually.
We must put on the Lord Jesus Christ. There are two key methods of putting on Christ. Both are necessary to be spiritually awakened before God. The first regards our salvation. Before we put on Christ, we must have our faith in Jesus (John 8:24), we must repent of our sins (Luke 13:3), we must confess His name before men (Romans 10:9-10). Then we must be baptized into Christ. “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ.” (Galatians 3:27).
The second is to grow in the image or character of Jesus. As Christians, we not only wear the name of Christ, but we also represent Him with our words and in our actions. Paul stated, “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me…” (Galatians 2:20). He also states, “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” (Philippians 1:21). Therefore, we must be spiritually woke so the world can see Jesus living in us.
Make no Provision for the Flesh. If we are to be spiritually awakened before God, we must acknowledge the various works of the flesh and make no provision for them. As Paul stated, “…those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.” (cf. Galatians 5:19-21)
Jesus taught that we are in the world, but we are not of the world (John 15:18-25). Rather, we are called to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world (Matthew 5:13-16; Philippians 2:14-16). We live by the commandments of God, and we exemplify them in our lives before the world. When we do, we will not be considered “woke” by the world’s standards. However, we will be counted as spiritually woke before God. From the eternal perspective, that is all that matters.
God bless each of you,
Eric Hicks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.