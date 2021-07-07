the St. Augustine-Fidelity Church picnic is set for Sunday, July 18.
The dinner will feature chicken and ham, served buffet style starting at 4:30 p.m. with dining and carry-out offered. A cake walk starts at 7 p.m. including a chance stand with a chance to win a homemade quilt and other prizes.
There will be games and fun for the whole family, including bingo, card game, kid games and a bounce house.
Enjoy the beer garden and live band. There will also be a lunch stand, featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and much more.
Waiting line for dinner will be in an air conditioned church. The church is located 7 1/2 miles south of Sabetha.
