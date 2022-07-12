The St. Augustine picnic will be Sunday in Fidelity, which is located 7.5 miles south of Sabetha.
The event includes a chicken dinner served buffet style with serving starting at 4:30 p.m. for dine in and carry out. Games and fun for the whole family start at 5 p.m. including bingo, card games, kid games and a bounce house.
The beer garden and lunch stand open at 5 p.m. with grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and more. The cake walk starts at 7 p.m. with live music by The Ramblers starting at 7:30 p.m.
A chance Stand drawing is at 8:30 p.m. Prizes include homemade quilt and other items.
