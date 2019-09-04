St. Mary's Catholic Church in Purcell is sponsoring a Pancake Luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on the menu is pancakes, whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade pie and tea or coffee for a freewill offering.
The church is located at 446 Highway 137 in Purcell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.