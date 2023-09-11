St. Mary's Catholic Church planning pancake luncheon Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 11, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Mary's Catholic Church of Purcell is planning a pancake luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 1.The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, located at 446 Hwy 137, Purcell.They will be serving pancakes, whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade pie and tea or coffee for a freewill offering. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Chamber names Grain Belt as Member of Month Pastor Dobie Weasel to Speak at Horton Church St. Mary's Catholic Church planning pancake luncheon Amberwell Health Fair set for Oct. 7 Horton Police Hawks see game slip away as Jeff West spoils home opener HP&R returning favorite fall events Eternal Hope Is Growing in Hiawatha Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEternal Hope Is Growing in HiawathaTopeka Health Warning: Marijuana Impaired Driving on the Rise. Doctor ExplainsPee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens' cause of death revealedMoonlight Monsters logo selected for 109th Halloween FrolicTall corn leads to traffic concerns at county intersectionsMontoya, Nain G. A. 1981-2023Shuttered private jail in Leavenworth could become ICE detention centerUS 36 Treasure Hunt combines with citywide garage sales Sept. 14-16Brown County Commission MinutesSchumann, Robert H. 1935-2023 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.