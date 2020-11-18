The Kansas high school football state title picture is starting to form clearly over past few weeks, and a few local teams are left on the state radar.
Perry Lecompton knocked off Prairie View by a score of 49-14 to move to the semifinal round, where they will play a familiar foe in the Holton Wildcats. Holton earned a 42-6 win over Frontenac to place themselves one game away from the title game. The Kaws knocked off the Cats early in the season by a score of 28-14—the only loss of the season for Holton. The Big 7 rivals will play in Perry this time around, as both have high hopes of lifting the 3A state championship trophy in a week.
Another Big 7 school still has life, as well, as the Nemaha Central Thunder put on a defensive display to earn a 7-0 win over Osage City last Friday. The victory earned the Thunder a home contest this week against Rossville with a shot at the championship game on the line. Nemaha sits at 8-2 on the year after dropping two of their first three, while Rossville is 11-0 having scored no less than 42 points in any game this year.
In the 1A tournament, Centralia finished up their season at 8-2 after a 26-14 loss to Lyndon on Friday night.
