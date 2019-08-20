Shannon Santschi, Hopi Lockett, Dr. Benjamin Stone, Mark Stone, Ivy Stone and Summer Stone will be back in town for the 70th birthday celebration for their mother, Viki Stone, at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Horton during the 10:15 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 25.
The Stone “kids” grew up singing gospel together and will be singing special selections during the service. The church’s children’s choir, directed by Ivy Stone, will also sing a song or two. The Stones invite their friends and community members to reconnect during the worship service and the special birthday potluck dinner following at the church, 1201 Central Ave., Horton.
