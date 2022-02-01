Application forms for the Genevieve Strahan Scholarship and the Dale Strahan Scholarship fund are available for the 2022-2023 academic year, reports Citizens State Bank & Trust Company, trustee for the fund. The forms may be obtained from the trust department of the bank or the guidance counselor’s office at Hiawatha High School.
The scholarship fund was created under a trust established by Genevieve Strahan, Hiawatha. This is the twenty-second year that the scholarship fund has been available.
The fund makes financial assistance available to deserving graduates of Hiawatha U.S.D. #415 based on academic excellence. Primary emphasis for the Genevieve Strahan Scholarship is on students who are studying Education or intend to go into the teaching field. Primary emphasis for the Dale Strahan Scholarship is for students who are working toward a degree in golf course management or those who have participated in golf in school.
Recipients are chosen by a committee established annually, as directed by the Trust. Announcements of the award winners will be made in May.
The Citizens State Bank & Trust Company is currently accepting applications for the coming academic year, which must be delivered to the bank or the Counselor’s office at Hiawatha High School by April 1st. Additional information and application forms are available from either the bank or Guidance Counselor’s Office at Hiawatha High School.
