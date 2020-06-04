Genevieve Strahan established a scholarship trust at Citizens State Bank & Trust Company in 1999. Now in its 22nd year, the Trust has paid out over $40,350.00 to 47 graduates of Hiawatha High School.
One of the two scholarships that come from the Trust is the “Dale Strahan Memorial Scholarship.” This scholarship serves to benefit students who have actively participated in golf at Hiawatha High School and aspire to a golf related career. Dale Strahan, a Hiawatha business owner and City Treasurer for fifteen years, was an avid golfer and was very active at the Hiawatha Country Club. The 2020 recipient is Mason Ward. Mason will attend Highland Community College.
The second scholarship from the Trust is the “Genevieve Strahan Education Scholarship”. Genevieve Strahan, wife of Dale Strahan, worked in the field of Education for forty-one years, and was County Superintendent for nine years. She established this scholarship for graduates of Hiawatha High School who display academic achievement and involvement in community services which promote literacy and education. The 2020 recipient is Jaye Hrencher. Jaye will attend Kansas State University.
