Topeka – Haylee Kramer, of Morrill, has been awarded four scholarships: Morrill Alumni Scholarship, Sabetha Community USD 113 Scholarship; PEO Sisterhood Chapter EB Scholarship and Ukele Memorial Scholarship.
She is a student in the practical nursing program at Washburn University Institute of Technology.
Selection for a scholarship is based on academic performance, attendance and instructor recommendations.
