Two students from Brown County are among the 523 candidates eligible to receive certifications from Washburn University Institute of Technology at graduation events planned May 11-13. Students and their areas of certification are:
Horton: Drake Haden Waser, machine tool technology – certification C.
Morrill: Jesse Eugene Shafer, machine tool technology – certification C.
