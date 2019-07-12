Rebecca Bembrick is pleased to announce that Scholarship America has awarded a scholarship to local Subway Sandwich Artist, Eva Peters of Hiawatha, under its SUBWAY Fresh Start Scholarship Program. More than 200 employees of Subway Restaurants in the US, Canada and Australia were granted scholarships in memory of Subway Co-Founder Frederick A. DeLuca. In 1965 Dr. Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca opened their first submarine sandwich shop in Connecticut. DeLuca was just 17 and entering his freshman year of college when Dr. Buck loaned him $1000 to start their small restaurant business together. Fred was simply looking to help fund his college education when he embarked on that journey. Today, Subway is one of the world's most recognized brands, serving guests in more than 111 countries.
"We are very proud of Eva Peters, who is pursuing her education and continues working in our local restaurant. Our sandwich artists work hard every day to provide guests with a great restaurant experience," said Rebecca Bembrick Co-Owner. "She is very deserving of this honor and we wish her continued success in college."
Eva Peters is a recent graduate of Hiawatha High School and plans to attend K-State College in the fall.
Rebecca Bembrick operates 2 Subway Restaurants in Hiawatha and Sabetha and is proud to provide 18 employment opportunities in the communities it serves.
