This week's article is about a different perspective and I hope to shed light on situations that we find uncomfortable to talk about and deal with.
The topics are not sit at the dinner table and discuss as a family, but few sit at the dinner table anymore in this hurry up society.
Let's talk about 22-a-Day, a program to raise awareness about veteran suicides. I really don't think that you can understand what happens inside a mind filled with visions and hopelessness and feelings of being alone and feeling worthless. It's better to keep things in the closet and put away.
But the day the door opens it could be a small, a taste, a sound, a sight and even just the feeling of worthlessness. National statistics say it takes about less than 10 minutes to decide to pack it in and end these feelings. I know now what triggered mine and with divine intervention it was put back in the closet.
With Suicide Prevention Month upon us, please take one minute and reflect. Is it really so bad to take a few minutes out of our busy lives and look someone in the eye and say "Hello, how are you doing," then really listen to the answer.
Let me give you a couple of examples from a veteran's view. I was talking to a friend that needed a job. I told them that the VA was always looking for help. They were appalled about that. They replied they couldn't work there with them, that it would drive them crazy. Why it is a great place, when I am there and by the way, who is there. Nothing is wrong helping there. Their reply was you don't understand you're one of them. I said, who is them, veterans? No more discussion was said.
I work a job that is not glamorous or exciting. It's really about waiting and following procedure to keep people safe. A fellow employee asked me one day how do you like your job. With the instinct reply of "I Love it." The employee said it would drive me crazy. I don't know how anyone could stand it. My honest reply was in the military we all pull sentry duty of fire watch. At least I am not outside sitting in that bush, worried about who's going to kill me, or worried about what's crawling on me and I am in a climate controlled building and not out in excessive heat, thunderstorms or extreme weather.
They just look at me and walked away - and no I am not a freak.
In today's society that we live in a time where things change quickly. People with PTSD are not different or freaks. We are normal people who have seen things that we cannot comprehend and our brain doesn't know how to classify the information when the monster awakes in us.
I was looking through the internet and books about new and unique equipment that would keep us safe. When I notice a flowery little girls school backpack, I thought how odd for this item to be in the section I was looking in. I decided to read to see why it was there. It was an advertisement for a ballistic panel for a child's backpack. Gosh I am turning into my old man.
Some of us sure have short memories and those of us who are too young know we need to be taught. I will close with a poem of mine.
"In today's troubled world
I looked into my grandchildren's
face and reached down and gave
them all a warm embrace.
I don't know what tomorrow
will bring or how the day will end.
All I can do is look in their eyes
and say I love you and Trust in God's grace.
It just takes a minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.