It may be a year later than planned, but Hiawatha’s Zion Lutheran Church is excited to celebrate their 125th anniversary (plus 1) on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. with a joint partnership service for members of the NEK Lutherans.
The Covid-19 pandemic may have kept the church from celebrating 125 years properly in 2020, but Zion Lutheran is accustomed to major milestones lining up with international events. In 1945, the church’s 50th anniversary celebration was shelved entirely due to World War II. As the entire world bounces back from the pandemic and accompanying shutdowns, Pastor Michael Dunaway says the excitement was not lessened by having to wait. “We need to celebrate the years that God has blessed us to be of service.”
In the 1890s, many German Lutherans had settled in the Hiawatha area. Mostly farmers and business owners, groups were taken by Henry Meyer to attend services at the Carson church that would be St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairview. In February of 1895, the Synod commissioned and incorporated a congregation in Hiawatha. On June 9, the former Presbyterian church building at 5th and Delaware were dedicated with two German services during the day and an English service at night.
A parsonage was constructed next to the church in 1911, but in January of the following year, the church caught fire due to an overheated furnace during parochial lessons, and the building was completely destroyed. The children were safely removed from the building, and most of the church’s furniture, pews and records were saved. Just seven months later, construction began on a new church, and the building was completed and dedicated by October of 1912.
In 1949, a five-rank Reuter Pipe Organ was purchased, using funds raised by the Walther League, which is still used in the church. Four years later, five acres of farmland on South First Street were purchased as a future church-site. It would take another thirteen years, but in March of 1966 ground was broken by Pastor Donavan Huwe, guiding a walking plow, pulled by dozens of members of the church using a long nylon rope.
On April 23 of 1967, the current church was dedicated, as a valedictory service was held at the old church. The sacred vessels were handed by Pastor Huwe to the Elders, who carried them to the new church, where the church builder handed over the keys, and the church was entered for the first time. I
n 1969 a parsonage was added.
In the early 2000s, Zion Lutheran entered into an agreement with three other Lutheran churches within a fifteen mile radius to become the Northeast Kansas Lutherans, sharing two pastors between the four congregations. Joining Zion Lutheran of Hiawatha were First Lutheran of Sabetha, St. Paul Lutheran of Fairview, and Immanuel Lutheran of rural Fairview. The churches are currently served by Senior Pastor Michael Dunaway, and will be joined later this month by Associate Pastor Ian Kinney.
Reverend Justin Panzer, District President of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, will be present at Sunday’s celebration to give the service’s message. A luncheon will be served after the service for partnership members who have registered for the meal. Pastor Dunaway also wants the community to know that all four churches in the partnership are open to welcome anyone who does not have a church home.
