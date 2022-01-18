Lawrence — American Legion Auxiliary Sunflower Girls State is now taking registrations for its 2022 session. The event is scheduled to be held Sunday, June 12, through Friday, June 17, at The University of Kansas, Lawrence. The program, which was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in its 79th year.
ALA Sunflower Girls State is a leadership program for young women who have completed their junior year in high school in the spring of 2022. Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, the program is dedicated to educating the youth of Kansas on the inner workings of local and state government through the “Learn by Doing” atmosphere. Potential delegates must be active in their schools and communities. ALA Girls State is held in all fifty states being recognized as a premier leadership program for young women.
The cost to attend ALA Sunflower Girls State is $350; however, sponsorship may be available through a local American Legion Auxiliary unit or civic organization.
Those wishing to attend the program should complete the registration form at http://www.ksgirlsstate.org/ Deadline for registration is May 30, 2022. Nominations can be submitted at www.ksgirlsste.org/nominate
Potential sponsors, such as American Legion Auxiliary Units, American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, and interested individuals, or those with questions should contact Rachel Barnes, ALA Sunflower Girls State Secretary at secretraryksgirlsstate@gmail.com.
