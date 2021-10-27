This weekend children will dress up in costumes of all kinds, but the vast majority will dress up as a hero or heroine of some sort. They will be real heroes like soldiers, police officers, fire fighters, nurses, doctors, etc. Lots of boys and girls will be Superman, Batman, Ironman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman, Elsa, Anna, and many other fictional characters that resonate as someone to emulate. All these children have a reason for choosing the hero or heroine they want to be. Something about that person, real or imagined, has qualities they want to imitate and in the case of real heroes listed above want to be when they grow up.
Heroes are a wonderful part of our experiences. For many children their Dad and Mom are some of the first heroes they have in their lives; some kids have a grandparent or other family member as the heroes they see. As they grow up and go to school, teachers and coaches become heroes as well, along with the police, fire fighters and soldiers, among others that they learn about and want to be when they grow up. Heroes are important and needed in the lives of our children and I’m glad for the heroes I’ve had in my life and the lives of my children and grandchildren that they have talked about. My three-year-old grandson recently discovered Spiderman and he spends hours playing and imagining himself as the hero that helps people.
In our children’s ministry at CT, we have some songs the kids sing that refer to Jesus as a superhero and I love the idea of children learning about the ultimate superhero that is very real and very powerful. Paul wrote to the Philippian church and told them “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Only a true superhero can help us do all things.
Jesus is revealed in John’s gospel as “The Word who was with God and is God and has been since the beginning” (paraphrase from John 1). “All things were made by Him and for Him” (Colossians 1:16). In His power He has made this universe and everything in it. In His love He has given us eternal life through grace and mercy and by His power over death, hell and the grave. No superhero imagined can match the power of Jesus in any possible way.
Jesus’ power to take a life wrecked by sin and redeem them and give them new life that overcomes life-controlling addictions and issues can only be done by a genuine superhero. The next great event in world history will be the return of Jesus Christ. When He returns, He will be revealed as “The King of Kings and Lord of Lords” and I submit to you reading this that He is and forever will be “The Superhero of superheroes!”
Heroes are exciting and fun and a wonderful part of our culture that I enjoy myself. I love the idea of thinking about Jesus as the Superhero of superheroes and sharing the Gospel so others might know Him the same way.
