“You are an over educated 27 year old virgin who likes to hold hands with older ladies and promise them eternity”. Clint Eastwood speaks this savage and infamous quote to his priest in Gran Torino. Truth be told, this is how most people feel in the modern and postmodern world feel about pastors and Christianity.
Most people give no credence to what the Church has to offer. Most people don’t give a second thought what God has to say or what Jesus has done. But don’t let that trick you into thinking people aren’t religious or spiritual anymore. Everybody has a god. Don’t be naïve and think you don’t have a god just because you don’t go to church. Anything that you fear or love or trust above all else is your god. And that god takes up space in your life. Whatever that is for you, your god takes up space in your life. But if whatever you worship isn’t the One True God of the Scriptures who made heaven and earth: the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, then whatever other god you worship is wasting whatever space it takes up. The True God has made you for Himself and your body and soul will be restless unless you rest in Him.
Life is not just feelings and thoughts and spirit. Life is flesh and blood and that takes up space. Your body is created by God, redeemed by God, and on the last day your body will be raised up for judgment. You are not just spirit, you are flesh and blood. You take up space and so does whatever you worship. The truth is, you’re not just spirit and you don’t just “have” a body. You are flesh and blood, and you are a body. You are an ensouled body and an embodied soul and the fact is that the eternal God has flesh and blood too. In the fullness of time, God sent for His Son, who assumed our human flesh and blood and was born of the blessed virgin Mary. This was all so He could offer up that flesh and blood of His as an all-atoning sacrifice for your sin on the crucifix. His sacrifice took up space here in time for you and your salvation. Now, His Church takes up space to give you that salvation. So, do Christ and His Church take up space in your life? Or do you let all of your other gods take up all the space you have? The only true and living God’s name is Jesus Christ. He loves you and died for you and His flesh and blood are really present for you and take up space at my church every Sunday. We would love for you to take up space there too.
Pastor Kinney helps serve churches within the NEK Lutheran Partnership: Zion Hiawatha, Immanuel Fairview, St Paul Fairview and First in Sabetha. Church website is neklutherans.org.
