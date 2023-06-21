"Taps" was first played at Harrisons Landing in Virginia in July 1862. Within 9 months, it was adopted by both the Union and the Confederate forces. In 1891, "Taps" became a standard component of U.S. military funerals.
No other song will bring tears more quickly to an American's eyes than "Taps." Although it is a simple tune, the haunting notes inspire awe and respect as our hero is laid to rest.
The origin of "Taps" is thought to have come from "Tattoo" - "Taptoe." More than likely, "Taps" comes from the three drum taps that were played as a signal for "Lights Out," when a bugle was not used. As with many other customs, the 24 notes that comprise this solemn tradition began long ago and continue to this day.
While there are no official lyrics for "Taps," the following unofficial verse is often used:
TAPS
Fading light dims the sight
and a star gems the sky, gleaming bright
From afar drawing night - Falls the night
Day is done, gone the sun
From the lake; From the hills, From the sky
All is well, safely rest, God is night.
Then goodnight, peaceful night
Till the light of the dawn shineth bright
God is near - do not fear - Friend - goodnight
With over 1,000 veterans passing away each day and 1,000 stories held in our hearts, I would like to finish this article to tell you about one of my heroes.
We had sat down several times and spoke about final arrangements. The veteran said that he wanted full military honors when he passed - except one thing. He did not want TAPS played at his funeral. After much argument, we gave in and made it very clear what was going to happen. One day, I finally asked this veteran why. He looked at me with wells up eyes and explained to me that in his long career that TAPS was an "ending," an ending of a day, ending of a battle, ending of a life. Then he looked at me in the eye and said "As long as I am in your heart and you think of me and tell my stories to my grandchildren. As long as I am in my families' heart I will never die."
As the flag was folded and presented, the seven gun three rounds volley rang out and the bugler stood there and not a note was played. When I realized that my hero was right, in this families' eyes and honoring his last request honored him and what he fought for and stood for.
"In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there. As you were you will always be, treasured forever in our memory. I keep in my heart the love of the past for there it was planted forever to last. Your presence I miss, your memory I treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never." ~ Author Unknown
