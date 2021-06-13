Emporia State University Theatre presents Douglas J. Cohen's "No Way to Treat a Lady" as the 2021 Summer Theatre Musical at 7:30 p.m. on June 23, 24, 25 and 26.
This fast-paced, murder-musical comedy is set in seedy 1970s New York. Follow lovable schlub-of-a-detective Morris Brummel in his pursuit of a serial strangler across the city, while he negotiates a romance with a woman way out of his league. Who will be the first to grab the daily headlines: the killer or the detective?
Taylor Molt of Horton is part of the production. Molt plays Flora and others.
The faculty production team includes Rydberg (Director), Pennie Speedie (Music Director), Melinda Groves (Accompanist), Chris Lohkamp (Scene Shop Supervisor), and Amanda Dura (Costume Shop Manager), with Joshua Christofferson as guest Scenic Designer.
Tickets are available now for both in-person or livestream audiences. Actors will perform without masks ,and audience masking will conform to current public health guidelines. Livestream passes can be purchased for $12 at showtix4u.com [Keyword: Emporia].
In conjunction with public health authorities, in-person tickets are available in blocks of four seats for $50. Each block-of-four is separated from other blocks to each side, and offset front to back. Families and friends may sit with one another without feeling too "close" to the rest of the audience. Each block of four seats may be occupied by 1, 2, 3 or 4 people. Make reservations for in-person attendance at emporiastatetickets.com or call the Theatre Office at 620-341-5256.
