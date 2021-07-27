My heavenly Father, you see all things and know all that there is. Your understanding is beyond measure and Your knowledge is perfect. Teach me, Lord, that I may walk in Your wisdom.
Guide my steps so that I do not end up in the wrong path and direct my thoughts so that I do not make the wrong choices.
Great advice but even the best of us may have been tested by TEMPER!
A particular state of mind that may lead to disgracing the recipient and yourself.
Point in fact:
The other day while shopping at a big retailer store, we parked in a handicap section.
A not so friendly man noticed we parked in a handicap section. He verbally challenged my wife with vulgar words noting that others should park there.
My wife is partially blind, and I wear two leg braces, in addition to that our handicap tag is hanging from the truck mirror.
My immediate statement to this person was to defend my wife and possibly explain where this guy is headed in after life (clue its hot there) TEMPER!
A store worker walked over to apologize to us and shared some very good advice.
He said “Brother just turn the other way go about your business he’s not worth it.
He added “have a good day and God Bless.”
Proverbs 19:11
Good sense makes one slow to anger, and it is his glory to overlook an offense.
Have a great day!
Robert Sines
Chaplin American Legion Post 66
