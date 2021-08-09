At the beginning of the week, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage informed me that she and some of her friends would be going thrift store shopping on Thursday.
“Now,” she said, “you will have to take care of your lunch. You think you can do that?”
I was smiling so hard on the inside I could hardly keep it from my face.
Thursday morning, the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage said, “Do you remember what’s going to happen today?”
Did I remember? How in the world could I ever forget?
I walked her to the door, waved very happily as she drove out of the driveway and disappeared into the sunset.
Just before lunch, I went to McDonald’s and purchased my luxurious lunch, including two Apple Fritters.
I got home and set up the table for my lunch, and began the process of enjoying.
I got to most of my lunch and approached that wonderful point of delving into a delicious Apple Fritter.
Just as I went to pick one up, the telephone rang.
The person on the other end introduced themselves and began their sales pitch on my auto warranty. My auto warranty, according to them, had run out, and this was their “last” call for me to renew this warranty.
I jumped in and politely said, “No, thank you. I don’t need your warranty.” Then I hung up the phone.
I took a deep breath, went back to the table and looked at my Apple Fritters, and reveled in the delightful experience of eating them. Then, just as I was ready to pick up the first one, the telephone rang again.
This time it was a recorded message about a warrant that has been issued for my arrest somewhere in Texas. So all I needed to do was push number 1.
I hung up very angrily and went back to the table, sat down and took a deep breath, and once again looked at those wonderful Apple Fritters.
Before I could even clear my mind, the telephone rang again.
I answered the phone, someone introduced themselves and said they are sending me a diabetic machine according to my doctor. And, it was FREE.
Is it wrong to give someone a piece of your mind? And, which piece am I going to give this person?
For someone to come between my Apple Fritter and me is a very dangerous place to be.
Then I heard the magical sound of “click.” He was no longer on the phone.
Sitting back at the table, I looked at my Apple Fritters, and as I took my first bite, I thought of a verse of Scripture that means a lot to me.
“There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it” (1 Corinthians 10:13).
There is a hymn that says, “Yield not to temptation, for yielding is sin.” Temptations are there all the time, but God can give me the strength not to yield to them. I can’t control the temptation but I can the yielding part.
