Monday was Independence Day, but how many of us just thought of it as the 4th of July? Did you stop and thank God for the freedom we have in the United States of America? Did you, even for a moment, consider all the lives lost in the battle for our freedom? I believe because we have so much, we have little appreciation for our very good lives.
We easily complain but do we ever give thanks? Do we ever think of giving back to God and sharing with others what we have?” Entitlement” is a word that is easily thrown around, but in all reality, we each carry that title somewhat. John Adams, one of those who signed the Declaration of Independence wrote to his wife, that this day it “ought to be commemorated as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty.
It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sport, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.” Some do well with the celebration but not with the commemoration by “solemn acts of Devotion to God Almighty.” Wouldn’t it be wonderful to hear church bells ringing across our towns, across our nation, throughout the day? Wouldn’t it be wonderful to hear huge choirs in our own communities singing, not only patriot songs, but songs of praise to God! Wouldn’t it be nice, if instead of spending the incredible amounts of money we do on firework displays, it was scaled down and that money used to help people who do not live in “the land of the free and the home of the brave”?
I believe it is very important that we say those words in humble thanksgiving, not in arrogance, because you and I have done nothing to deserve the great blessings we have. I think it is important that as we look back on the Declaration of the United States of America, we hear very clearly the intended word, “United.” We must seek unity even if, especially when, issues divide us. “United we stand, divided we fall.” Being able to have a difference of opinion and to express it is one of our very basic freedoms. Let’s stop the anger, the hatred. Let’s look to God, and to His Holy Word.
Let us humble ourselves unto Him. Proverbs 3:5-7 says, “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths. Do not be wise in your own eyes. Fear (deeply revere) the Lord and depart from evil.” Thanks be to Almighty and Glorious God; Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Amen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.