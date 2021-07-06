Happy 4th of July! That’s what we say isn’t it? Sadly, many people know July 4 as only that, and not “Independence Day”. It seems to me changing the wording to something so simple has taken away the meaning, the intent of those who established it. One of the writers of the Declaration of Independence, John Quincy Adams, wrote to his wife after the signing of this document proclaiming the independence of the colonies from England, the United States of America, “It (this day) ought to be commemorated as the Day of Deliverance by Solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations from one end of the continent to the other from this time forward forever more.” We seem to do well with the celebration, but do we remember why we celebrate? How do we do with “Solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty”? Sincerely…do we even give thanks with one of the fireworks we light? When my boys were little, the first “cone” we lit, was the one in which we just sat and watched and spoke out loud our love for God; our praise of Him. As we got older, I confess, we didn’t do that as often nor as freely.
4th of July, a day of celebration, but let’s remember it stands for the freedom we so deeply take for granted. The freedom all people are entitled to, but few have. I would like to hear church bells ringing (but few have them any longer) and see people walking together, “united” into a church to worship, together. Wouldn’t that be amazing? Arm in arm…hand in hand.
Our independence came at a great cost to those before us. Many lives were lost, on both sides. Many wounds, on all sides. We must remember this as we rejoice in our freedom. We must be respectful of our freedom and not mis-use it.
This past year we have heard more about “my rights” than anytime in my life time. Our personal rights do not have the “right” to crush the rights of others. I fear we all have lost the beautiful sense of humility, which is the reflection of our dear Jesus; God’s Son. Every time we partake of the Cup and the Bread, we are reminded of the Words of Jesus, “This do in remembrance of Me.” He had just taken a towel and girded Himself; taken a basin and knelt and washed the dirty feet of all 12 of His disciples, including the feet of Judas, whom He knew was going to betray Him. He washed their feet knowing that very night He would be arrested and the path to the cross, was near completion. He told them and He tells us to remember His Body, broken for us. His Blood, shed for the remission of our sins. He said, “If I, your Lord, wash your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I give you an example, that you should do as I have done it to you.”
In Christ, we are free to live differently than the rest of the world. No longer do we have to hang on to grudges, anger, hatred, power or position. We are free to love and to live in service to others, as Jesus did! We are free in our celebration to enter into “Solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty.” “God Almighty” … perhaps that is our problem. We have forgotten to consider Him as such. We have tried to make Him like one of us, but He is Holy. He is Almighty. We are deeply blessed to be able to come to Him through Christ Jesus. The only Way we may come to Him.
2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If My people, who are called by My Name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My Face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.” There’s that word again, “humble”. “Humble themselves”. Are we willing to do this as a Nation and as individuals? Are we willing to return and seek His Holy Face? To put aside what we think or want and to say, “Thy Will be done”?
When Jesus ascended into Heaven, He gave us the Holy Spirt to be our comfort, our guide, to show us what to do. Are we attentive to His Leading? Let us return to “Solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty” and let Freedom in Jesus Christ ring, as we kneel and humbly serve Him.
Psalm 127 says, “Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the guards watch in vain…” The freedom we love is really in vain, unless we know God Almighty, through Christ, for one day it will be gone…” Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father, but by Me.” (John 14;6) The Father, God Almighty. He is reason for an even greater celebration but it must be done with “Solemn Acts of Deep Devotion to God.” Amen
