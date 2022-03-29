When it comes to shopping, I am three coupons short of sanity. I have never liked going shopping unless it has to do with books. Then I’m on my turf.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is a different story, and is why I call her the BOGO Queen. She has earned this title a thousand times.
It took me a long time to understand what the word BOGO meant, then the wife explained it to a leader like me, Buy One Get One.
She will search several times a week for these BOGO coupons on her computer. Every once in a while, I will hear her say, “That’s what I’m looking for.” Then I will hear several clicks, and soon the printer will be printing out dozens of coupons for the day.
Recently, when the BOGO Queen was out coupon shopping, I ran across a cache of cookies hiding in one of the cupboards. It was a “happy dance” moment for me. Then, with a great deal of caution, I opened one box and took out a cookie.
I surely enjoyed that cookie, knowing that nobody knew that I was enjoying that cookie.
About an hour later, the BOGO Queen came home and put her shopping bags on the kitchen table.
She stopped for a moment, looked at me rather curiously, and said, “You did not find the cookies, did you?”
How she knew I found them, I will never know. I tried to stutter and change the subject and deny everything. But nothing worked.
Then I came up with an idea.
“You bought those cookies with a. BOGO coupon, right?”
I smiled as I asked the question.
She looked at me and said, “Yes, I think you’re right.” And she smiled as she was telling me that.
“I,” replying very cautiously, “only ate the free one.”
She smiled a rather curious smile at me and did not know what to say.
Whoever came up with this BOGO idea, I would like to congratulate them. And there are several reasons why.
First of all, it keeps my wife busy following through with all these BOGO coupons. How she can find so many at any given time is beyond my imagination. But, she does and spends quite a bit of time finding the coupon and then going to the stores and purchasing those BOGO products.
It’s hard to imagine how much money she has saved us these many years.
Second, anything that is free will find welcoming arms with me. I love things that are free as long as they really are free. I love things that occupy my wife in a very positive way. And boy, does she do a good job in this area.
As I was going over this, I thought of a very special Bible verse.
“Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again” (Luke 6:38).
A generous spirit does have its rewards. What I have is a reflection of what I have given. I have discovered that the more I give the more I get. Of course, if I only give to get I have the wrong attitude.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com. Website is www.jamessnyderministries.com.
