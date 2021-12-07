Our lord and savior Jesus Christ is the gift that keeps on giving.
Shopping can never be easier;
No endless walking around department stores
No Black Friday
No parking issues
No return lines
No wrapping
Our love for Christmas giving is a fine tradition but let’s not forget the real reason for the season.
It’s so important for families to gather and celebrate together.
I remember missing some Christmas family gatherings during my Army service.
We asked our lord to look after our families and in turn our families prayed for our safe return.
My mother had a tradition that before opening the gifts on Christmas Eve one of us was assigned to read from the Gospel According to Luke,
Chapter 2, Verses 1 through 20:
And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed.
(And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.)
And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.
And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judæa, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David).
To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.
And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.
And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.
And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.
And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.
For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.
And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,
Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.
And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.
And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds.
But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.
And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.
May God fill your life with love, joy and peace this Holiday Season and throughout the New Year. God bless you at Christmas and always. May His love surround you at Christmas-time and always. May your Christmas be filled with joy and gratitude because of all that Christ has given you.
Chaplain Robert Sines
