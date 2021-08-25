Matthew 7:12 Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you,
do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets. (NKJV)
In some ways, the social, political, and cultural climate has lost a very important principle that most of us were taught as children, even if we weren’t raised in a Christian home-treat others the way you want to be treated.
Of course, the principle is based on the Bible verse from Matthew’s Gospel shown above, but it is and should be a universal ideal that should be encountered in the world regardless of where you live. To respect others is to treat them like you desire to be treated.
We want our feelings and opinions to be heard but we are often not willing to listen to how others feel about an issue. Even if we disagree, we should be able to have a conversation about any issue based on the Golden Rule and our desire to be heard and understood. We may not come to a mutual agreement, but we just might if we show the kind of respect for the voice of another by utilizing the Golden Rule.
Some people see the Golden Rule a little differently based on their way of doing things. It seems they heard or were taught to treat others as they had treated them. Too often, we are trying to get revenge on someone, when we could break the cycle by opting to the Golden Rule instead and even surprise them by doing right by them instead of getting back at them.
It is hard sometimes to treat others the way you want to be treated after they have mistreated you. The good news is that if you are a Christian, you have the Fruit of the Spirit to help you overcome the desire to “pay them back” and instead love them anyway. If you struggle with loving them no matter what they do or say, then ask the Lord to help you overcome the tendency to retaliate with some act of kindness and see how some hard relationship can take on a whole new life.
