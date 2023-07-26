Church graphic

There are many positive images that come to mind when we think about Christ. One such image is that Jesus is the good shepherd. Jesus stated, “I am the good shepherd, the good shepherd gives His life for the sheep. But a hireling, he who is not the shepherd, one who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees; and the wolf catches the sheep and scatters them.” (John 10:11-12)

This illustration that Jesus gives is reminiscent of David as a shepherd. When King Saul was trying to talk David out of fighting with Goliath, David said, “Your servant used to keep his father’s sheep, and when a lion or a bear came and took a lamb out of the flock, I went out after it and struck it, and delivered the lamb from its mouth; and when it arose against me, I caught it by its beard, and struck and killed it.” (1 Samuel 17:34-35)

