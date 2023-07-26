There are many positive images that come to mind when we think about Christ. One such image is that Jesus is the good shepherd. Jesus stated, “I am the good shepherd, the good shepherd gives His life for the sheep. But a hireling, he who is not the shepherd, one who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees; and the wolf catches the sheep and scatters them.” (John 10:11-12)
This illustration that Jesus gives is reminiscent of David as a shepherd. When King Saul was trying to talk David out of fighting with Goliath, David said, “Your servant used to keep his father’s sheep, and when a lion or a bear came and took a lamb out of the flock, I went out after it and struck it, and delivered the lamb from its mouth; and when it arose against me, I caught it by its beard, and struck and killed it.” (1 Samuel 17:34-35)
It is noteworthy to see that when a lion or a bear took off with a lamb, David went after it. It would have been very easy to be passive and just let the lamb go. However, David was not of that sort. He risked his own life in protection of his father’s sheep. This is what Jesus has done for us.
Jesus laid His life down for us. He stated, “No one takes it from Me, but I lay it down of Myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This command I have received from My Father.” (John 10:18)
We were all lost in sin (Romans 3:23). We were enslaved to sin (John 8:34). Jesus laid down His life as a sacrifice for us that we might be set free from the bondage of sin and obtain everlasting life with Him. He said, “…I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10). Paul stated, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
We benefit from the salvation that come through Jesus when we obey the gospel. The gospel was defined by Paul as the death, the burial, and the resurrection of Jesus (1 Corinthians 15:1-4). We obey the gospel by being baptized into Christ. Paul stated, “Therefore, we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.” (Romans 6:4).
Truly, Jesus is the good shepherd. He has rescued us from the bondage of sin and death. He has set us free through the sacrifice He made for us upon the cross of Calvary. He has given us the hope of life everlasting with Him some sweet day. The question is, “Will we follow the good shepherd?”
