Anybody that really knows me, knows that I love sports. I love watching them, coaching them, and if my body can hold up, I love playing them.
That being said, you could probably guess what I did after coaching our high school baseball game this past Monday night. That’s right, I came home and turned on the NCAA Basketball National Championship game between North Carolina and KU.
Now, before turning it on, my wife warned me that it was not looking good for KU. She said that they were down by 15 points at halftime. Well, the good thing for Kansas fans is that they play 2 halves, because the second half was a completely different story.
KU Started the second half on a 20-6 run and had cut the 15 point halftime deficit down to 1 point with 12:41 still left to play. When all was said and done, KU completed the comeback and emerged with the 72-69 win, thus completing the biggest comeback in NCAA Tournament Championship history.
That is why I love sports. You never know when you are going to see a historic comeback, even if it means your wife beating you in your tournament bracket challenge.
KU’s comeback reminded me of the greatest comeback story in the history of mankind. It is a comeback that happened 2000 years ago on a cross.
Luke 23 tells us about 2 criminals that were being crucified beside Jesus.
Luke 23:39-43
One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at him: “Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!”
But the other criminal rebuked him. “Don’t you fear God,” he said, “since you are under the same sentence? We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.”
Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”
Jesus answered him, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.”
I believe that this is the greatest comeback in the history of mankind.
This criminal had lived a life contrary to God’s word and was hours away from death on a cross. Not only that, but he had done nothing his whole life that would merit eternity in heaven.
But on that cross, he was put next to the one and only man that could help him fulfill the greatest comeback in human history.
So when Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise", the comeback was completed.
This should be a reminder to all of us that, as long as you have breath, you have the opportunity to ask Jesus into your heart.
And when you do that, you too will make an amazing comeback, all because of Christ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.