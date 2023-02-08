First United Methodist Church

The First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha.

February! Such a busy month crammed into 28 days!

I remember in my grade school days that the teacher was constantly redoing the bulletin board: Groundhog Day, then Lincoln’s Birthday, then Valentine’s Day and finally Washington’s Birthday. I wonder if teachers led the charge to consolidate Lincoln and Washington days into a single Presidents Day. But my favorite was Valentine’s Day, with the white paper bags we decorated in anticipation of receiving those tokens of friendship. On the day, we would carry home our bags and look at who gave us what valentine.

