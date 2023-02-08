I remember in my grade school days that the teacher was constantly redoing the bulletin board: Groundhog Day, then Lincoln’s Birthday, then Valentine’s Day and finally Washington’s Birthday. I wonder if teachers led the charge to consolidate Lincoln and Washington days into a single Presidents Day. But my favorite was Valentine’s Day, with the white paper bags we decorated in anticipation of receiving those tokens of friendship. On the day, we would carry home our bags and look at who gave us what valentine.
Valentine’s Day is more than just a boon for florists and jewelers and restaurants. It is an occasion to celebrate love. And love is something we need to celebrate. Paul, in his famous ode to love in 1st Corinthians, begins; “If I speak in the tongues of humans and of angels but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers and understand all mysteries and all knowledge and if I have all faith so as to remove mountains but do not have love, I am nothing.” This is a popular scripture reading for weddings, although Paul is not, strictly speaking, referring to romantic love. While English has one word for love, the Greek of Paul’s time had many. Paul is referring to ‘agape’ love, love in action, the love of neighbor, the concern for each other. I like to remind couples that romantic love alone is not enough to sustain relationships. Sometimes we need that parental love of each other. Sometimes we need the love of brotherhood. Sometimes we feel so much love that we need nothing else. And sometimes we need the love of agape, the love for love’s sake, love in action, love regardless of the relationship we have with the other.
When the pharisees tried to draw Jesus into an argument about the greatest commandment, he replied with the covenant prayer from Deuteronomy, to love the Lord your God with all of your heart, soul and being. Then he pulled from the deep recesses of Leviticus this other commandment, and said, “…and this is like it, love your neighbor as yourself.” And there you have it. Someone wiser than I said, “This is the heart of the Christian message, everything else is just commentary.” Our worship, our mission, our daily living are all loving responses to a loving God. Paul said it best I am sure, “And now faith, hope, and love remain, these three, and the greatest of these is love.” Yes, it is. And that my friends is something to celebrate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.