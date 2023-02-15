Stair

Pastor Ron Stair

I was digging through some old folders, when I came upon the following story. It comes from an article written by a colleague.

There was once a mountain village which had an obscure employee who was called the “Keeper of the Spring.” He lived alone, high above the town, and kept the water supply, a spring that flowed fresh and pure. He removed old logs, weeds, and dead animals from the pool that formed where the spring bubbled up, keeping the stream that flowed down into the town beautiful and pure. He was somewhat of a hermit, rarely seen, and caring little for company. Though the townspeople knew of him, they rarely saw him or interacted with him.

