Would you like to hear some good news? “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16 NIV)! God does reveal to us the fruitfulness of His unconditional love, grace, and glory through His Son, Jesus!
The Callaways are excited about returning to the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha. We are blessed and grateful that God has given us the opportunity to reconnect with many church and community members. Returning during this time of year is even more meaningful because the “Season of Lent” is a very special time for me. During my early childhood years, my faith in God was nurtured in a very strong and religious Baptist family; my father served as a deacon, my mother served as a deaconess, and other Christian leaders in the church had a positive influence on me. While our church focused more on the meaning of Easter and the Resurrection occurrence, not much was spoken about Lent. The Lord’s Prayer and the Scripture memory verse of John 3:16 was forever etched in our hearts as children during this most sacred season. Easter was a time to get really dressed up for new life in Christ, hear the story of how Jesus rose from the dead to save the world, and participate in youth Easter speeches, plays, and programs. After church, there was an Easter egg hunt for the children and spirit-filled family fellowship; the adults tried to contain their excitement too!
I became more aware of the Christian Lenten Season in my late teenage years, when we were given the opportunity to deny ourselves of something that cost a dime or a quarter. As an indicator of our sacrifice, we were given folders and asked to place the money we did not spend inside our folder. On Easter Sunday, we would bring our folder back to church for an Easter Dedication Service, acknowledging that we denied ourselves and gave something up for Lent in remembrance of Jesus’ earthly life. The 40-day period of Lent is based on two episodes of spiritual testing in the Bible: The 40 years of wilderness wanderings by the Israelites after the “Exodus from Egypt” (Numbers 33:38 and Deuteronomy 1:3) and the “Temptation of Jesus” after He spent 40 days fasting in the wilderness as recorded in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke. In my ministry as an adult, for me, this season is now a time of self-denial, spiritual discipline, and more passionate prayer to resist temptation when I have a desire for what I have given up for Lent.
How is your Lenten journey going? Did you “give up something” or “take up something?” Another supernumerary is simply to “give up” altogether! No, the goal is not to “do” something to get right with God! Our mission is to merely trust that Jesus has “done” everything there is to “do” for us in this earthly life! We should depend on Jesus’ promise, power, wisdom, faith, and teachings to lead us to understanding eternal life through His Word and Spirit. I can say that Lent is a season of grace, daily Scripture readings, personal devotional time, and frequent family prayer time to “refocus, refresh, and renew” our mind in God’s Word. These type of spiritual activities remind us that through God’s compassionate love, Jesus gave His life for the sins of the whole world for our eternal life in God’s Heavenly Kingdom!
In my ministry, I also look forward to Maundy Thursday, also known as “Holy Thursday.” This is the Thursday of Holy Week, one day before Good Friday (the Friday before Easter). Maundy Thursday is the name given to the day when Jesus celebrated Passover with His disciples, known as the Last Supper. As a church congregation, we gather in the evening under the cover of darkness to re-create some of the activities of the “Upper Room Experience,” depicting Jesus and His disciple’s last meal together. The Maundy Thursday Service is a chance to remember, in a very special way, why the Last Supper is so important in the life of the church and the lives of Jesus’ followers. The service ends in silence as a reflection of Good Friday, the Crucifixion, and the celebration of Resurrection Sunday (Easter). Therefore, we look to the cross that gives us eternal hope and life forever in our risen Savior, Jesus Christ! May you and your family experience in your hearts this same faith, hope, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, self-discipline…and also the good news of our Lord, King, and Savior Jesus Christ!
