Genealogies have gotten really popular over the past decade. There’s 23 & me, genealogy.com, ancestry.com and so many more. So many people are interested in their genealogy these days. They want to know from where they come because they know it will help them learn where they are going. Genealogies have become really popular, but at the same time, genealogies have to be the most boring part of the bible, aren’t they? To just mention a few, you have 4 chapters in Genesis, a whole chapter in Matthew, a whole chapter in Luke, not to mention several chapters in Numbers and Ezra, and Lord have mercy on us in the first 10 chapters of Chronicles. How. Boring! Why, O Pastor man, if God commands me to read Scripture, why would He put in these parts that are so boring?
Why genealogies? They are the inspired Word of God and part of Sacred Scripture. So we have to take them seriously, but why? Well, there are a few reasons.
First of all, God includes genealogies to remind us that our salvation happened in real time. Not in myth or fable but in real time. With real sinners who needed a real Savior. Second, the genealogies remind us of all the carnage that took place in history—carnage that is redeemed by Christ and used for His purposes. I mean look at what is recorded in any biblical genealogy list. Every time, all the bad stuff is not only included but even highlighted. Think about the genealogy in Matthew 1, what an embarrassing mess! Verse 2 mentions Abraham, who cheated on his wife, verse 3 mentions Judah who committed crimes against humanity, verse 6 mentions (very pointedly) that whole “wife of Uriah” deal which will definitely not be in a children’s bible, and then 11-12 mention the exile to Babylon due to millennia of unfaithfulness and trying to imitate an unbelieving culture. What a mess. Why include all of this? Because it reminds us that God can redeem the bad, He can use the hard times, and He promises to work all things for the good of those who love Him (Rom 8:28). Because remember that Matthew’s genealogy ends with these words: that all of this mess led to “Jacob the father of Joseph the husband of Mary, of whom Jesus was born, who is called Christ” (Matt 1:16). Genealogies remind us that God redeems the bad.
Finally, the genealogies are to remind you that you have a new one. Whether your genealogy goes back to Germany, whether you can trace your heritage back a thousand years, whether you can track your ancestry back to lords and kings, your genealogy is faulty. You need a new one. My family can trace our ancestry back to lords and high kings of Ireland, but I count all of that as loss compared to the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For His sake, I would suffer the loss of all that genealogy because He has given me a new one (Phil 3:8-10).
No matter your genealogy, you need a new one. You need Him to give you a righteousness that is not your own but one that comes from being found in Him (Phil 3:8-10). This is why the bible has genealogies, to remind you that you need a new one. Your father was a sinner, so you need a new Father. This new genealogy is offered to you by Christ. The new genealogy that Jesus offers is one of “from of old, from ancient days” (Micah 5:2). The genealogy He offers is for you to be born from God (1 John 5:1). This is the genealogy that you need. If you have forgotten your Genealogy, please come visit our church, where you can pray with us “our Father”, where you can be reminded of your new Genealogy, and where Christ can offer you a new family. Christ is born of Mary on Christmas, so that you can be born of God in eternity. So maybe reading genealogies are boring…maybe, but their meaning certainly isn’t.
