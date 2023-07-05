One of my favorite authors is Robert Fulghum, the author of All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. He tells a story about one of his professors, whom Fulghum asked at the end of the lecture, to explain the meaning of life. The lecture hall erupted with laughter. But Dr. Papaderos, his professor, stilled the room, then looked at Fulghum as if to ascertain if he was serious. He was. Here’s the rest of the story:
“I will answer your question,” Papaderos replied. Taking his wallet out of his hip pocket, he fished into a leather billfold and brought out a very small round mirror, about the size of a quarter. And then he went on:
“When I was a small child, during the war, we were very poor and we lived in a remote village. One day, on the road, I found the broken pieces of a mirror. A German motorcycle had been wrecked in that place.
“I tried to find all the pieces and put them together, but it was not possible, so I kept only the largest piece. This one. And by scratching it on a stone, I made it round. I began to play with it as a toy and became fascinated by the fact that I could reflect light into dark places where the sun would never shine – in deep holes and crevices and dark closets. It became a game for me to get light into the most inaccessible places I could find.
“I kept the little mirror, and as I went about my growing up, I would take it out in idle moments and continue the challenge of the game. As I became a man, I grew to understand that this was not just a child’s game but a metaphor for what I might do with my life. I came to understand that I am not the light or the source of light. But light – truth, understanding, knowledge – is there, and it will only shine in many dark places if I reflect it.
“I am a fragment of a mirror whose design and shape I do not know. Nevertheless, with what I have, I can reflect light into the dark places of this world – into the black places in the hearts of men – and change some things in people. Perhaps others may see and do likewise. This is what I am about. This is the meaning of life.”
He then caught the light of a window in the mirror and reflected it onto my face and hands.
Jesus said, “I am the light of the world.” (John 9:5) Christians are charged with reflecting Jesus into our world, into the darkness of human hearts and into the lives of others, lifting them from the despair of darkness into the light of hope and love.
