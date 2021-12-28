We are living in a very hard world. The impact of Covid, social issues and politics, among other things has taken our nation and world to a level of negativity that in many ways is unprecedented.
Negativity is at a higher level than it has ever been before and it is not just in politics (the most glaring example) but it is in every area of life: our schools, our churches, our communities, etc. Where this attitude exists, there is no shortage of people who will get on the bandwagon to pile onto whatever issues are being discussed. If we aren’t careful we will get pulled down into the mire of this negativity where a Christian has no business being.
We must find a way to be positive, even in the face of seriously negative situations. We are not supposed to deny reality but rather find the good in situations wherever we can. The Apostle Paul directs us this way in Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.”
There are most certainly situations in which there is nothing good to be found, but those situations are uncommon. Our trust and faith in Christ should help us see the good in some of the worst of circumstances and in turn can speak positively even when everyone else is being negative.
The good news is that in the end those who are believers in Jesus Christ will once and for all overcome this hard world. If you want to be certain of experiencing the victory that is ahead then your only hope is to invite Jesus Christ into your life to be your Savior.
