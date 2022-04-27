In Galatians chapter five, Paul encourages us to “walk in the Spirit” and in his epistle he talks about the “works of the flesh” and the “fruit of the Spirit.”
The works of the flesh are sins that are committed against God and against one another for the most part and each thing Paul lists can have devastating effects on the life of the individual, others, and an entire community.
The fruit of the Spirit (love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control) is vital to the church and to the world around us. The church should experience the fruit of the Spirit in everyday life, inside the church and outside the church. The world should be experiencing the fruit of the Spirit anytime they encounter a Christian.
There are numerous lists in the Bible and often there is no more importance to be placed on any one item in the lists than another, but in the fruit of the Spirit I do feel like this list has a vital order in the way it is listed. Love is the key to all other of the fruit. Without love there is no patience, kindness, etc. to be found. At the end of the list is self-control; it serves as the bookend of the list with love on the other end. When love and self-control are working in our lives, all the other fruit come much easier and are sweeter in their impact to those around us.
After Paul lists the fruit, he then makes the powerful statement, “against such there is no law.” In other words, nobody has ever overused the fruit of the Spirit. Nobody gets accused of being too loving or patient or kind.
The works of the flesh are less likely to be a problem when we are living out the fruit of the Spirit in our lives. Paul admonishes us with “If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.” The world is hungry for something, and I am certain that Christians have what they need. If we are living the fruit of the Spirit consistently and faithfully, they will see what they are looking for and find the abundant life Christ has for all who will believe.
