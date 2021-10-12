My youth group watched the movie I Can Only Imagine this month. It is the story of Bart Millard and how he came to write the song I Can Only Imagine. He grew up with an abusive father, who physically assaulted him and his mother. His mother eventually fled the abuse leaving Bart behind. Bart joined a church youth group and found comfort in the words of the Bible that God was with him even through his difficult times and that God would never leave him.
Bart later discovered that his father had listened to the church services where he sang, but more than that he listened to the rest of the service. Each week his father listened, even after Bart was no longer singing at that church, and eventually Bart’s father gave his life to Christ and changed. Bart’s difficulties and the transformation of his father were the inspiration for him to write I Can Only Imagine, which has touched many lives for Christ.
When God called me to the ministry, he told me that I would go through some rough times to prepare me for ministry; and I did.
I am reminded of the words in James 1:2-4, “My brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of any kind, consider it nothing but joy, because you know that the testing of your faith produces endurance; and let endurance have its full effect, so that you may be mature and complete, lacking in nothing.”
I am also reminded of Romans 5:3-5, “…suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us.”
The difficulties I faced have made me a better person, a more caring person, able to be a blessing to others. The ordeal that Bart Millard faced, shaped his life so that he could be a blessing to others as well through his music.
When we have hope through the promises of Jesus Christ, we don’t just get through the bad times, we grow through them becoming complete, and the strength that God gives us to get through those experiences empowers us to be a blessing to others.
God Bless,
Rev. Ron Stair
First Christian Church
