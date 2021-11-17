When the cross was first preached, the audience understood crucifixion. This was a punishment given to the vilest of offenders. Until the preaching of Jesus and Him crucified, no one associated the cross with power.
Despite the common view, today we see that in the cross of Jesus is indeed the great power of God at work! Paul wrote, “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” (1 Corinthians 1:18). While some still today may regard the message of the cross as foolishness, to us who are being saved, we see the awesome power of God!
The power of the cross is manifested in several ways. When we observe these various ways, it creates in us a burning desire to live righteously before God that heaven may one day be our home. Therefore, let us consider the power displayed in the cross.
The Power of God’s Love. God did not just tell us of His great love for us; He demonstrated it! Paul wrote, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Much more the, having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him.” (Romans 5:8, 9). Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” (John 15:13).
We were once lost in sin with no hope of eternal salvation. There was nothing we could offer to God nor was there any amount of good that we could do to ever atone for our sins. Therefore, Jesus did for us what we could never do for ourselves. He became the supreme sacrifice for our sins that we through Him could become the righteousness of God (cf. 2 Corinthians 5:21).
The Power of the Blood of Christ. Under the old law, many sacrifices were offered to God for the sins of the people. However, none of those sacrifices could take away sin. “For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and goats could take away sins.” (Hebrews 10:4). Therefore, we needed a pure sacrifice. That has been provided by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. “By that will we have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.” (Hebrews 10:10).
The power in the blood of Christ washes away all our sins. Paul states, “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Ephesians 1:7). The blood of Christ also makes it possible to stand before God being pure and holy in His sight. “That He might present her to Himself a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle or any such thing, but that she should be holy and without blemish.” (Ephesians 5:27)
Today, when we contact the blood of Christ through baptism (Romans 6:4), our sins are completely washed away, and we arise to walk in newness of life. For those of us who are saved, we see in the cross the power to take away our sins and to make us pure and holy in God’s sight. The power of the cross is the power to our salvation!
God bless each of you,
Eric Hicks
