The human tongue doesn’t come with an owner’s manual, but God gives us some pro tips in his Word.
Ephesians 4:29 says, Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.
Our next-door neighbor, who lived to be nearly 100 years old, used to tell his children, “If you can’t say something good about somebody, make something good up.” He was the first person I ever heard say that – and it is certainly a twist on the old saying, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”
Think of the times we have lived up – or down – into what others have said about us. Children who grow up being constantly criticized often grow up to be insecure adults. People who are expected to fail, who have neither an unshakable faith in God, nor a solid base of support at home (what a blessing when people have both!) will often live down to that low expectation.
We are children of God, who created all that is by his Word (cf. John 1:1-3). As God’s children, made in His image and likeness, we also have the power to tear down, or to build up God’s kingdom in the world, by what we say and how we use words. Our spoken and written words have great power to create, and to destroy. In the book of James, chapter 3 we read, Although [ships] are large and are driven by strong winds, they are steered by a very small rudder wherever the pilot wants to go. Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts. With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this should not be.
When we listen to the news of our world, it is easy to succumb to a general feeling of despair. When we use our words in anger or despair, they no longer build up the Kingdom, but rather, they tear it down, along with our sisters and brothers. But we can combat despair by using God’s gift of words to build up our world, and other people in it. If we can’t think of anything good to say about our world, let’s make something good up. The Good News of Jesus Christ is reason enough to rejoice, and the Holy Spirit will give us words that edify – wonderful words of Life. Let’s join Jesus Christ in creating a better world, for ourselves, and for our children, through our words today!
