What if Jesus had come as the prophets said He would—born of a virgin, anointed as Messiah, wounded for our transgressions and slain as an innocent lamb? Let’s imagine that He fulfilled every prophecy concerning His life and death but failed to rise from the grave in three days as the Scriptures said He would.
His life would still be the best example for everyone after Him to imitate. His ministry would remain the model for all who desired to comfort, restore and lift the hopeless.
His death would still have substituted for my spiritual death, and His blood would still have power to overcome the devil. (Revelation 12:11)
His name would still be remembered and honored in heaven and on earth, and historians would still write volumes about the effect He had on mankind’s thinking and theologies, but . . .
Our preaching and our faith would be in vain and we would still be in our sins (I Corinthians 15:14-17). You see, it was never in the plan of God for a dead Jesus to save us. Our eternal life is the “zoe” life that’s in Christ. We live (eternally) because He and His eternal life live in us.
Thank God for the RISEN Christ, ALIVE in us!
